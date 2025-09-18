Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 20 after MUM vs PUN PKL 2025 match

Puneri Paltan trashed U Mumba with a 40-22 win in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Thursday, September 18. They registered their third victory in a row with a sensational display.

With the emphatic win, they moved a position up and regained their top spot on the table. They have 12 points with six wins and two defeats, with a score difference of 55. A dominating win in the Maharashtra Derby would further boost their confidence as they are in great form.

As a result of a heavy loss, U Mumba dropped two spots from third to fifth. With four wins and three defeats, they have eight points with a score difference of -2. They have now lost three out of their last five outings.

Following the Paltan's win, Dabang Delhi were dethroned from the top spot. They slipped a position down to second. With six victories from as many games, they are 12 points and a score difference of 33. The Jaipur Pink Panthers are third with four wins, three defeats, eight points, and a score difference of eight. Pro Kabaddi defending champions Haryana Steelers remained fourth with eight points and a score difference of two.

With U Mumba's defeat, Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas dropped by a spot each. The Bulls slipped from fifth to sixth. They have four wins, as many defeats, and eight points with a score difference of -11. The Thalaivas slipped from sixth to seventh. They have six points and a score difference of seven.

Telugu Titans, UP Yoddhas, Bengal Warriorz, Patna Pirates, and Gujarat Giants all retained their respective positions. The Titans are eighth with six points. UP Yoddhas are ninth with four points and a score difference of -24, while the Warriorz are tenth with four points and a score difference of -30.

Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants, with two points each, remain in the last positions.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 20 Results (Thursday, September 18)

Match 39 - Jaipur Pink Panthers (45) - Bengal Warriorz (41)

Match 40 - U Mumba (22) - Puneri Paltan (40)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 21 Fixtures (Friday, September 19)

Match 41 - Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, 8 pm

Match 42 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur)

