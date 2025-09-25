Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 25 after DEL vs MUM PKL 2025 match

Dabang Delhi trashed U Mumba with a thumping 47-26 win in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Thursday, September 25. They returned to winning ways with this victory after a loss in their last game.
Delhi moved up from second to first position on the table. They now have seven wins and 14 points with a score difference of 51. This was their fourth victory in the last five matches.
U Mumba's woes continued as they crashed to another heavy defeat, their third in a row. They further slipped from seventh to eighth position. U Mumba have four wins, five defeats, and eight points with a score difference of -23.
Earlier in the day, UP Yoddhas beat Bengaluru Bulls in the five raids after the game was tied. They moved a spot up from eighth to seventh position with four wins, eight points, and a score difference of -7. The Bulls are sixth with ten points and a score difference of -7.
As a result of Dabang Delhi's move to the top, Puneri Paltan slipped from first to second position. They have six wins, 12 points, and a score difference of 51. Pro Kabaddi defending champions Haryana Steelers retained their third position. They have six wins and 12 points from eight matches with a score difference of eight.
Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers retained their positions on the table. Telugu Titans are fourth with ten points and a score difference of 18 from ten matches. Behind them in the fifth spot are the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They have tel points as well, but a score difference of eight.
Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants also had no changes to their positions. The Thalaivas are ninth with six points. Three-time champions Patna Pirates are tenth with four points and a score difference of -12. The Warriorz are eleventh with four points and a score difference of -30. Gujarat Giants remain at the very bottom with two points.
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 25 Results (Thursday, September 25)
Match 49 - Bengaluru Bulls (36) - UP Yoddhas (36)
UP Yoddhas won 6-5 in five raids.
Match 50 - Dabang Delhi (47) - U Mumba (26)
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 26 Fixtures (Saturday, September 27)
Match 51 - Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz, 8 pm
Match 52 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, 9 pm
(Both matches will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur)