Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 45 after JAI vs UP PKL 2025 match

Jaipur Pink Panthers stunned UP Yoddhas with a 42-19 win in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Friday, October 17. They returned to winning ways after four back-to-back defeats.
Jaipur Pink Panthers made an improvement in their standings. They moved from ninth to seventh position on the table. The Panthers now have 14 points from 15 matches with a score difference of -40. Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas faced their second successive loss. They remained tenth with 12 points from 17 games with a score difference of -68.
Earlier, Dabang Delhi beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-31. They remained second with 26 points and a score difference of 83. The Tamil Thalaivas dropped from eighth to ninth position. They have 12 points from 17 games with a score difference of -35.
In the other game, Patna Pirates beat Bengal Warriorz 51-49 in a close contest. The Pirates finally moved from the last position. They moved from twelfth to eleventh with 10 points and a score difference of -51. Bengal Warriors dropped from eleventh to the last position.
As a result of Jaipur's win, Gujarat Giants slipped from seventh to eighth position. They have 12 points with a score difference of -22. The remaining teams also retained their respective positions. Puneri Paltan are at the top of the table with 26 points and a score difference of 108.
Telugu Titans are third with 16 points and a score difference of 42. Bengaluru Bulls are fourth with the same points and a score difference of 29. With the same points and a score difference of 11, Pro Kabaddi defending champions Haryana Steelers are fifth. U Mumba, also with 16 points, are in sixth position.
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 45 Results (Friday, October 17)
Match 91 - Patna Pirates (51) - Bengal Warriorz (49)
Match 92 - Dabang Delhi (37) - Tamil Thalaivas (31)
Match 93 - Jaipur Pink Panthers (42) - UP Yoddhas (29)
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 47 Fixtures (Saturday, October 18)
Match 94 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi, 7:30 pm
Match 95 - Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, 8:30 pm
Match 96 - Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 9:30 pm
(All matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)