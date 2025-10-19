Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 47 after PAT vs PUN PKL 2025 match

Patna Pirates carried their winning streak in Pro Kabaddi 2025 by beating Puneri Paltan. They defeated them 38-27 on Sunday, October 19. With their third successive win, they kept their playoffs hopes alive.

They moved from eleventh to tenth position. The Pirates have 12 points from 16 matches with a score difference of -40. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan continued to remain at the top of the table. The loss did not affect them as they had already sealed a top-two finish. It was their last league match. They finished with 26 points from 18 games with a score difference of 88.

Earlier, U Mumba beat the Pro Kabaddi defending champions 7-5 in the tie-breaker. The victory helped them qualify for the top eight. U Mumba moved from sixth to fifth position with 18 points and a score difference of 10. As a result of the loss, Haryana Steelers dropped from fifth to sixth position. They have 16 points with a score difference of 11.

The first game saw Telugu Titans beat Gujarat Giants 30-25. It was their second consecutive win. They retained the third position with 20 points. Despite the loss, the Giants remained eighth. They have 12 points with a score difference of -27.

Following the Pirates' victory, UP Yoddhas dropped from tenth to eleventh position. They have 12 points with a score difference of -68. The remaining teams stayed in their previous positions.

Dabang Delhi are second with 26 points and a score difference of 73. Bengaluru Bulls are fourth with 18 points and a score difference of 39. Jaipur Pink Panthers are seventh with 16 points. In the ninth position are Tamil Thalaivas with 12 points. Bengal Warriorz are at the bottom of the table.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 47 Results (Sunday, October 19)

Match 97 - Telugu Titans (30) - Gujarat Giants (25)

Match 98 - U Mumba (37) - Haryana Steelers (37)

U Mumba won the tie-breaker 7-5

Match 99 - Patna Pirates (38) - Puneri Paltan (27)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 49 Fixtures (Monday, October 20)

Match 100 - Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas, 7:30 pm

Match 101 - U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 8:30 pm

Match 102 - Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, 9:30 pm

(All matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)

