Pro Kabaddi 2025: U Mumba releases head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani ahead of PKL Season 12

U Mumba have officially parted ways with head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani ahead of Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The Iranian tactician, who was the only overseas coach in the league last season, played a crucial role in guiding the team to the playoffs in PKL Season 11.

Trending

Under his leadership, U Mumba made a remarkable return to the knockout stage for the first time in three seasons. The team, captained by Sunil Kumar, finished fifth in the league standings with 12 wins in 22 matches. However, their campaign ended in the Eliminator 2 after a defeat against Patna Pirates.

One of the biggest highlights of Mazandarani’s tenure was his ability to identify and nurture young talent. PKL Season 11 saw the emergence of Ajit Chouhan, who became one of the most promising young raiders in the league.

His emphasis on youth development allowed both Indian and international players to make their mark in the competition.

Gholamreza Mazandarani’s journey with U Mumba in PKL

Gholamreza Mazandarani’s association with U Mumba began in PKL Season 6 in 2019 when he led the team to the playoffs after a two-season absence. Despite that success, he was replaced by Sanjeev Baliyan in Season 7.

The following seasons saw U Mumba struggle under different coaches, with Rajguru Subramanian leading the team in Season 8 and Anil Chaprana taking charge in Season 9, both failing to secure a playoff spot.

Mazandarani returned to U Mumba in Season 10, this time along with KC Suthar but the team endured a disappointing campaign, finishing 10th. However, he was promoted to head coach in Season 11 with Chaprana as his assistant, leading the team back to the playoffs.

His departure now leaves U Mumba searching for a new head coach as they prepare for PKL Season 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback