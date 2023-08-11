Pro Kabaddi League 2023: List of released and retained players by Dabang Delhi KC

The Dabang Delhi KC have retained young players ahead of the experienced candidates for the Pro Kabaddi League 10. The franchise have retained five young players and have opted to release all the other 'elite' players ahead of the much-awaited auction.

Naveen Kumar, who has been the team's pillar for years now, will return to the Dabang Delhi KC for the fifth consecutive season. The Delhi raider had an excellent season last year, finishing with 258 points from 23 appearances. He was the third best, after Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Arjun Deshwal and Bengaluru Bulls' Bharat. Naveen will hold the key for this season as well.

Ashu Malik, who ended the last season with 158 points from 23 appearances, has been released by the franchise. He is the only raider to be released by the Dabang Delhi KC ahead of the auction.

The franchise had let go of 11 defenders, including Bangladesh's Mohammad Liton Ali. Vishal Lather, Ravi Kumar, Krishan Dhull, and Sandeep Dhull are other notable players who have been released by the Dabang Delhi KC ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 auction in September. Amongst all-rounders, the franchise released Tejas Patil, Reza, and Vijay Malik.

Ashish Narwal is one of the four youngsters to be retained by the franchise. He featured in seven matches and picked up 10 points in the ninth edition. The management has also shown faith in Suraj Panwar for the upcoming season. The young raider is expected to feature in more matches this year.

Vijay and Manjeet are the other two Young Players retained by the franchise.

Players retained and released by Dabang Delhi KC ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Retained Players:

Retained Young Players:

Naveen Kumar

Existing New Young Players:

Vijay Manjeet Ashish Narwal Suraj Panwar

Released Players:

Ashu Malik Vishal Lather Ravi Kumar Monu Amit Hooda Mohammed Liton Ali Anil Kumar Sandeep Dhull Akash Vinay Kumar Deepak Krishan Dhull Vijay Malik Reza Tejas Patil