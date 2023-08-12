Pro Kabaddi League 2023: List of released and retained players by Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers announced their retentions and releases for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season. They have retained only one Elite player and seven young players.

In the ninth edition, Manjeet was the best raider for Haryana Steelers with 163 points from 22 matches. However, he has been released by the franchise. Meetu Sharma is yet another experienced raider who has been released by the franchise. The raider gathered 137 points in his 20 appearances last year.

Rakesh Narwal, who had a forgettable PKL 9, could not find a place on the retention list. The experienced raider managed only 50 points in his 15 outings.

K. Prapanjan featured in 13 matches and gathered 40 points in PKL 9. Despite his lacklustre performance in the last edition, the raider has been retained for the upcoming season. Vinay grabbed only 33 points in his 15 appearances last year. He will be keen to make an impact in PKL 10 after being retained by Haryana Steelers.

The defender duo of Mohit Nandal and Jaideep Dahiya had a decent season last year. Jaideep notched up 57 points, while Mohit fetched 45 points. They have been retained by the franchise for Pro Kabaddi League 2023 and will hold the key for the franchise in the 2023 season.

Four emerging players - Harsh, Monu, Sunny and Naveen will return to the Haryana Steelers for the next edition. They will be hoping for more opportunities this time around. Harsh played five matches and gathered as many points.

Sunny, the right-corner defender, featured in six matches and gathered nine points. Naveen made two appearances and picked up nine points in the last edition.

Players retained and released by Haryana Steelers ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Retained Elite players:

K Prapanjan

Retained Young Players:

Vinay Jaideep Mohit

Existing New Young Players:

Naveen Monu Harsh Sunny

﻿Released Players:

Manjeet Dahiya Meetu Sharma Sushil Manish Gulia Lovepreet Singh Mohammad Esmail Maninder Singh Ankit Joginder Narwal Amir H Bastani Navneet Nitin Rawal Rakesh Narwal