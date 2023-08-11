Pro Kabaddi League 2023: List of released and retained players by Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates have trusted the young guns more than the experienced players ahead of the auction in September. They have retained four Existing New Young Players and one Young Player.

Monu, who had a forgettable season last year, has been released by the franchise. The raider featured in 18 matches and gathered only 36 points.

Sachin Tanwar and Neeraj Kumar are the two elite players retained by the franchise. Tanwar, who has been the captain of the Patna Pirates on multiple occasions, will return to the franchise for the next season.

The experienced raider finished the ninth season with 179 points from 20 appearances. He gathered the most number of points amongst Patna Pirates players in the last edition.

Neeraj Kumar is one of the most experienced players in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. The right-corner defender gathered 30 points in 21 appearances last year. He will lead the defence of Patna Pirates in the upcoming season.

Manish is one of the young players to be retained by the franchise. The defender gathered eight points from 13 matches in PKL 9 and is expected to play a good role in the upcoming season.

In PKL 9, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj featured in three matches and gathered five points. He has been retained by the Patna Pirates management for the upcoming season.

Naveen Sharma is yet another young defender who will be back with Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League 2023. He fetched five points from eight matches in 2022. Ranjit Venkatramana Naik and Anuj Kumar are the two other young players retained by Patna Pirates ahead of the PKL 2023 auction.

Players retained and released by Patna Pirates ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Retained Players:

Retained Elite players:

Sachin Neeraj Kumar

Retained Young Players:

Manish

Existing New Young Players:

Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj Naveen Sharma Ranjit Venkatramana Naik Anuj Kumar

Released Players:

Monu Anand Tomar Vishwas Gowda Rohit Sunil Narwal Akshay Bodake Shivam Chaudhary Rohit Gulia Sajin Sager Kumar Abdul Insamam Reza Shadlu Danial Odhiammbo