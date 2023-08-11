Pro Kabaddi League 2023: List of released and retained players by Puneri Paltan

The Puneri Paltan have opted to release the Iranian duo of Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 auction. The franchise have retained nine players, including two elite players for the PKL 10.

Atrachali has been a star performer in the PKL over the years. In the last season, the legendary defender grabbed 56 points in his 21 appearances. The Paltans might still bring back the Iran legend during the auction.

Nabibakhsh, who played a crucial role in the franchise's dream run last year, has been released by the management as well. The all-rounder played in 15 matches and picked up 36 points in PKL 9.

The experienced defender Abinesh Nadarajan is one of the two Elite players to be retained by the franchise. He gathered 35 points in his 15 matches last year.

Gaurav Khatri, who had a below-par season last year, has been retained by the franchise. The defender fetched only 21 points in his 16 appearances last year.

Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar were the stand-out performers for the Puneri Paltan in the last edition. Goyat earned 137 points in his 17 matches, while Inamdar gathered 150 points from 17 games. The duo helped the franchise to reach the final last year and will return to the Paltan for the 10th season.

Sanket Sawant is yet another young defender, who will return for the franchise for the PKL 10. The defender had 30 points to his name from 24 matches last year. Pankaj Mohite, Badal Singh and Aditya Shinde are the other notable retention made by the Puneri Paltan ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 season.

Players retained and released by Puneri Paltan ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Retained Players:

Elite Retained Players:

Abhinesh Nadarajan Gaurav Khatri

Retained Young Players:

Sanket Sawant Pankaj Mohite Aslam Inamdar Mohit Goyat Akash Shinde

Existing New Young Players:

Badal Singh Aditya Shinde

Released Players:

Shubham Shelke Fazel Atrachali Saurabh Mann Sombir Rakesh Ram Balasaheb Jadhav Harsh Lad Alankar Patil Mahindra Prasad Akash Chaudhary Govind Gurjar Mohammad Nabibaksh