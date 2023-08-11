Pro Kabaddi League 2023: List of released and retained players by U Mumba

U Mumba has retained most of their top players ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 auction. The franchise has retained nine players, including four elite players and as many Existing New Young Players.

The veteran defenders Rinku and Surinder Singh will return for the PKL 10 season. Notably, Surinder Singh was the captain of U Mumba in the last edition and it will be interesting to see if the management continues with the defender.

Jai Bhagwan is one of the two 'Elite' raiders to be retained by the franchise. The experienced raider had a forgettable season last year, where he gathered only 82 points from 19 matches. His form will be crucial for the team as they will be keen for a better finish this season. U Mumba finished 9th in the points table last year.

Heidarali Ekrami also had a lacklustre performance in the last edition. The raider managed only 34 points from 12 matches in PKL 9. He will be back with the UMumba franchise for yet another season.

One of the young players to watch out for this season is Shivam. The raider featured only in five matches last year and is expected to get more opportunities in this edition.

Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Rane, Rupesh and Sachin are four other youngsters, who have been retained by the franchise for the upcoming season.

Notably, the franchise has appointed a new head coach for the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 season. Iran's Gholamreza Mazandarani will take over the role from Anil Chaprana.

Mazandarani, the first-ever international coach in PKL history, coached the U Mumba franchise in the 2018 PKL season as well. The team finished second in the Zone A points table and made it to the playoffs.

Players retained and released by U Mumba ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Retained Players:

Retained Elite players:

Surinder Singh Jai Bhagwan Rinku Heidarali Ekrami

Retained Young Players:

Shivam

Existing New Young Players:

Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin

Released Players:

Guman Singh Ashish Narwal Ankush Narwal Kamlesh Viraj Landge Vishal Mane Kiran Magar Prince Mohit Kaler Satyawan Harendra Kumar Rahul Rawal Gholamabbas