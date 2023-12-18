Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who won yesterday’s PKL 2023 match?

The 27th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 took place between defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and three-time winners Patna Pirates on Sunday. Despite trailing by eight points in the first half, the Panthers had the better of the Pirates, eventually.

Patna Pirates came out all guns blazing, not allowing Jaipur to find momentum right throughout the first half. Sandeep Kumar and Sachin led the way in the raiding department as both accumulated 4 points each by the end of the first half.

The Pirates were equally brilliant in the defense as well. They inflicted an all-out in the first 10 minutes only and, thereby, took a massive 9-point lead.

At the end of the first half, Patna Pirates led Jaipur Pink Panthers by eight points 16-8.

V Ajith inspires Jaipur Pink Panthers to stage a dramatic comeback in the second half

The Pirates managed to keep Arjun Deshwal quiet in the second half as well. However, it was V Ajith Kumar, who, singlehandedly, brought the team back with his inspiring raids.

For about 30 minutes, the Panthers were down and out and looked on course for a defeat. V Ajith then inflicted a super raid and it was followed with a super tackle from the defending champions.

Ajith then earned a point in the do-or-die raid to reduce the deficit to just 4 points. Tables turned completely after Jaipur inflicted an all-out in the final 10 minutes and took the lead.

The match was evenly poised till the final minute but the Panthers eked out a win eventually with the score line of 29-28. V Ajith stole the show with 16 raid points to his name. Arjun Deshwal had a forgettable outing on the mat but the Panthers still managed to win, which speaks volumes about their potential in the squad.