×
Create
Notifications

"Pro Kabaddi has led to the revitalization of an indigenous sport" - Mashal Sports CEO Anupam Goswami

Pro Kabaddi 2022 will end tonight with the summit clash in Bengaluru (Image Courtesy: PKL/Facebook)
Pro Kabaddi 2022 will end tonight with the summit clash in Bengaluru (Image Courtesy: PKL/Facebook)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 25, 2022 01:38 PM IST
News

The historic Pro Kabaddi season will end tonight with a battle between the Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC in the final. For the first time in PKL history, all matches of the season took place inside a bio-bubble at the same venue and without any live audience.

There were many challenges for the organizers, but Mashal Sports CEO and PKL League Commissioner Anupam Goswami is pleased to see that the organizers have overcome all obstacles to conduct the full season.

Ahead of the final, Goswami told Sportskeeda:

"These things are always challenging. The country has been hit, the world has been hit. So the challenges are there, but what matters more is the committment to get on with it. That is very important. And the reason why I say that is once you are committed, you'll take a challenge and you'll try to find the solution. That is very important."

PKL 8 began on December 22, and fans at home got to witness a total of 136 matches over the last two months, with at least one match taking place every day. Speaking about the growth of kabaddi, Goswami said:

"Pro Kabaddi has led to the revitalization of an indigenous sport. It is a unique example for indigenous sports across the world. There is nothing comparable. There is nothing like Pro Kabaddi, and what we have done through Pro Kabaddi is we made an indigenous sport look like India's gift to the world of sport."

We are committed to the growth of kabaddi to higher levels: Pro Kabaddi League commissioner Anupam Goswami

LEAGUE COMISSIONER ANUPAM GOSWAMI IS EXCITED BEHIND ORGANIZATION OF PKL 8#anupamgoswami #prokabaddi #vivoPKLPlayerAuction#Kabaddi360 https://t.co/3SZbOdtkMA

Anupam Goswami further affirmed that the organizers are committed to the growth of kabaddi in the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not allow them to work on their plans much, but they are looking forward to taking the sport to higher levels soon.

"These are early years," he said. "For two years nothing much has happened, but we are committed to the growth of kabaddi to higher levels within our country and (overseas)."

Fans from across the world have enjoyed PKL 8. Some of them have got an opportunity to appear on the virtual fan wall as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see which team wins the PKL championship tonight.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी