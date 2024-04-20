Pro Kabaddi star Naveen Kumar promoted to junior warrant officer in Air Force

Naveen Kumar, often known as 'Naveen Express', has reached a critical milestone in his Indian Air Force career. The 23-year-old, who was formerly a Sergeant in the Air Force, has now been promoted to the respected position of Junior Warrant Officer, further establishing his status as a prominent member of the Indian Air Force.

This coveted elevation recognises Naveen's excellent performance for the Indian kabaddi team on the kabaddi mat. As a major player in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Naveen has captivated audiences with electric raids and excellent abilities, garnering the admiration of fans around the country.

Naveen's early life and kabaddi journey

Naveen began his PKL career with Dabang Delhi KC in the sixth season, demonstrating exceptional mobility and talent from the start. Naveen was introduced to the sport by his grandpa, and his natural skill and unwavering enthusiasm motivated him to become the youngest player born in the 21st century to grace the PKL mat.

Despite Dabang Delhi's prior failures to reach the playoffs, Naveen's addition to the squad changed their fortunes. His outstanding performance in Season 7 won him the title of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) after garnering an amazing 303 raid points, earning him the nickname "Naveen Express" due to his lightning-fast raids.

Season 8 saw Naveen's spectacular ascent, as he not only became the fastest player to earn 600 raid points, but also guided Dabang Delhi KC to their first title victory. Despite injuries, Naveen's tenacity and effort catapulted him to successive MVP honors and cemented his reputation as one of the PKL's most deadly raiders.

Naveen's performances went beyond the PKL mat, as he earned his first national call-up for the 2019 South East Asian Games. His essential involvement in India's gold medal victory demonstrated his international skill and won him nationwide accolades.

He went on to represent India with distinction, winning gold medals at renowned competitions including the Asian Kabaddi Championship and the Asian Games 2023. He had outstanding accomplishments for the Indian Air Force Team (Services) at national tournaments.

The young star quickly rose to prominence in the world of kabaddi, but also suffered numerous injuries throughout his career, causing him to miss many matches. At the start of PKL 10, he was on fire, scoring 71 raid points in six matches and becoming the fastest player to reach 1000 raid points in PKL history.

However, he sustained an ACL injury and was ruled out for the rest of the season. Despite setbacks, Naveen's unwavering determination and resilience have helped him recover stronger, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Naveen Kumar's journey from a kabaddi enthusiast to a decorated athlete and serviceman has inspired both athletes and fans. While he recovers from surgery, every kabaddi fan is looking forward to his return to the mat.

