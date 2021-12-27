Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs JAI

Pro Kabaddi 2021 featured two nail-biting encounters tonight in Bengaluru. The first match of the night between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba ended in a 30-30 draw despite the Thalaivas taking a big lead early in the contest.

The night ended with a clash between inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha. As expected, the match went down to the wire, where a two-pointer buzzer raid from Deepak Niwas Hooda helped the Pink Panthers register a 32-29 win.

Dabang Delhi KC, Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls are the top four teams in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after tonight's matches.

On that note, let's take a look at the individual leaderboards after the UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Arjun Deshwal has climbed to the second spot after tonight's Pro Kabaddi 2021 match against UP Yoddha (Stats courtesy: prokabaddi.com)

Jaipur Pink Panthers star Arjun Deshwal recorded his third Super 10 in Pro Kabaddi 2021 against UP Yoddha earlier tonight. The Jaipur star is now second on the raiders' leaderboard with 38 raid points from three games.

U Mumba's V Ajith Kumar has entered the top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard by scoring 15 raid points against his former team Tamil Thalaivas.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

PO Surjeet Singh touched the double-digit mark in Pro Kabaddi 2021 earlier tonight (Stats courtesy: prokabaddi.com)

Tamil Thalaivas captain PO Surjeet Singh has become the number one defender in Pro Kabaddi 2021 with 10 tackle points. Haryana Steelers' Jaideep is right behind him with the same number of tackle points.

There were no other changes in the top 5. Girish Ernak, Surender Nada and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh retained their positions, thanks to some brilliant raiding performances in Pro Kabaddi 2021 tonight.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee