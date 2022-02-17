Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs PAT

Pro Kabaddi 2022 continued with a triple-header on Thursday evening. Nitesh Kumar's UP Yoddha booked their place in the playoffs with a 35-28 win over U Mumba in the opening game. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls stayed alive in the race by defeating Haryana Steelers 46-24.

The last match of the night saw Dabang Delhi KC confirm their playoff berth with a 26-23 victory against the Patna Pirates. Here are the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after Thursday's Triple Panga.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pawan Sehrawat cemented the top spot on the raiders' leaderboard by scoring 13 raid points against the Haryana Steelers. Sehrawat also scored seven tackle points in the game and ended with a total of 20 points. He holds the top spot on the Most Raid Points list with 274 raid points.

Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal retained their positions in the Top 3 while Surender Gill overtook Naveen Kumar to bag the fourth place. Gill scored eight points against U Mumba, taking his overall tally to 183 raid points.

Kumar had an opportunity to return to fourth place but he managed only two points against Patna. The Dabang Delhi KC star is fifth with 180 raid points. Abhishek Singh and Vikash Khandola are behind him with 176 and 172 raid points, respectively.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is only two tackle points behind Sagar (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi).

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh inched closer to the number one position by scoring four tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC. Chiyaneh now has 76 tackle points in PKL 2022, only two less than Sagar.

Saurabh Nandal and Jaideep have the same number of tackle points (61) after the Bengaluru Bulls vs. Haryana Steelers. Nandal scored three tackle points while Jaideep scored one. Overall, there was no change in the Top 7.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar