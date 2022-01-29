Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PAT vs TAM

Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued last night in Bengaluru with a lopsided match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas. The three-time champions crushed the Chennai-based franchise to emerge victorious 52-24.

It was a great team effort from the Patna Pirates as they breached the 50-point mark even though none of their players scored a Super 10. Monu Goyat was the top-scorer with nine points. Captain Prashanth Kumar Rai backed him up with eight points, while Neeraj Kumar chipped in with six.

Sagar was the only player from Tamil Thalaivas who impressed fans last night. He scored eight points for his team, while the other players managed a total of 16 points only.

On that note, we will take a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Patna Pirates vs. Tamil Thalaivas match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There was no change in the top 6 of the Most Raid Points list as Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Surender Gill and Vikash Kandola retained their positions.

It seems unlikely any raider will be able to displace Pawan from the top spot as he has already touched the 200 raid-points mark.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sagar is the new number one defender of PKL Season 8 (Image: PKL)

Sagar has reclaimed the orange arm band by scoring seven tackle points against Patna Pirates last night. The Tamil Thalaivas defender now has 49 tackle points from 13 matches. Jaideep also has the same number of points, but he has played one match more.

Patna Pirates left corner defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has returned to the top 5 courtesy of his High 5 last night.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee