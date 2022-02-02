Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs MUM

The Rivalry Week of Pro Kabaddi 2022 progressed in Bengaluru tonight with a couple of mouth-watering clashes. Three-time PKL winners Patna Pirates locked horns with Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha in the opening match. UP Yoddha's losing streak was extended as they lost to the Pirates by two points.

In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan battled Season 2 champions U Mumba. Like the first meeting between the two franchises this season, Puneri Paltan defeated U Mumba. This time, the margin was closer as Pune recorded a 36-34 win.

Now that tonight's two matches are done and dusted, let's have a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There were two changes in the top 7 of the Most Raid Points list. Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Naveen Kumar retained their top-4 spots.

Surender Gill and Abhishek Singh, meanwhile, improved their positions by one spot after tonight's matches.

Gill scored a Super 10 and climbed to fifth position with 131 raid points. Singh is right behind him with 128 raid points from 15 games. Vikash Kandola slipped to seventh position from fifth.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has jumped two spots on the defenders' leaderboard (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Sagar, Jaideep and Saurabh Nandal firmly hold their top-3 spots on the Most Tackle Points list. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has moved from sixth to fourth position after a High 5 against UP Yoddha.

Nitesh Kumar is right behind him, having earned three tackle points against Patna Pirates. Kumar's teammate Sumit is back in the top 7, courtesy of his two tackle points against the Pirates.

Despite a decent showing from the two defenders, UP Yoddha are currently on a four-match losing streak in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee