Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs PUN

Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued in Bengaluru with a battle between Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddha last night. Fans expected UP Yoddha to defeat Puneri Paltan, but the Pune-based franchise emerged victorious by six points.

Young raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat shone in Puneri Paltan's win. They amassed a total of 26 points for their Pro Kabaddi team, while Surender Gill was the star of the show for UP Yoddha with 16 points. Unfortunately, his team still lost the match.

Now that the UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan match is done and dusted, let's take a look at the updated top defenders and top raiders' in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Surender Gill has climbed to fifth position on the Most Raid Points list after scoring 15 touch points and a bonus point last night. His 16-point haul against Puneri Paltan has taken his overall tally in PKL 8 to 119 raid points from 13 matches.

Gill has joined Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Naveen Kumar in the top 5. Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Khandola has slipped to sixth position.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There was no change in the defenders' leaderboard after yesterday's match (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

UP Yoddha captain Nitesh Kumar had a chance to enter the top 6 of the Most Tackle Points. However, he remained seventh after managing only a solitary tackle point against Puneri Paltan.

Nitesh now has 34 tackle points, the same as sixth-placed Rinku, but he has played one match more than the U Mumba defender. Jaideep, Saurabh Nandal and Sagar continue to be the top 3 defenders of the league.

Sagar and Surjeet Singh will be in action later tonight as Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with Patna Pirates. They will have a chance to improve their positions.

