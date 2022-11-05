Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs PUN

Three matches of Pro Kabaddi League took place in Pune on Friday, November 4. It was a Triple Panga night, where two matches proved to be close encounters. Patna Pirates defeated U Mumba in the first match by 34-31.

Later in the evening, the Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated defending champion Dabang Delhi KC by 45-40, while home side Puneri Paltan registered a 40-31 win over the UP Yoddhas.

Heaps of raid points and tackle points were scored last night in PKL 2022. Here are the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after last night's matches.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar continues to be at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 raiders' leaderboard. He scored 12 raid points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers last night, taking his overall tally to 138 raid points in 11 matches.

Bharat retained his second spot, but Arjun Deshwal replaced Narender in third position. Deshwal scored 16 points against Dabang Delhi KC. He became the third raider to cross the 100 raid points milestone this season, with his current tally being 107 points.

Arjun Deshwal has pushed Narender and Rakesh to fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sunil Kumar and Saurabh Nandal jointly hold the number one position (Image: PKL)

Jaipur Pink Panthers captain Sunil Kumar is at the top of the PKL defenders' leaderboard. He scored three points against Dabang Delhi KC and took his total to 34 points.

Saurabh Nandal has earned 34 tackle points so far as well, while Ankush has climbed to third position. He scored four tackle points against Delhi and now has a total of 33 tackle points.

Surinder Singh has also moved up from fifth to fourth position. The U Mumba skipper earned one tackle point against Patna Pirates, which was enough to push Girish Ernak down to number five.

