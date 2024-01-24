Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs PUN match

The 'Rivalry Week' of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 continued in Hyderabad last night (January 23) with a Maharashtra derby. U Mumba took on Puneri Paltan in an exciting clash, with the two teams settling for a 32-32 draw.

Raider Guman Singh was the top-scorer for the Mumbai-based franchise. He earned 15 raid points to ensure that U Mumba did not lose against the in-form Puneri Paltan team. Left cover Gokulakannan M supported him brilliantly by earning six tackle points.

In this article, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

A solitary change happened in the top 5 of the Most Raid Points list in PKL 10. U Mumba's Guman Singh has climbed to the fifth position after scoring 15 raid points against Puneri Paltan. His total stands at 128 raid points from 14 matches this season.

Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Malik, Pawan Sehrawat, and Maninder Singh continue to be the top four raiders of the tournament. Pawan will be in action later tonight (January 24) as he will lead the Telugu Titans in a southern derby against the Tamil Thalaivas.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadloui has become the top defender again. (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Puneri Paltan all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui has become the top defender of the tournament. He scored six tackle points last night against U Mumba, taking his tally to 57 tackle points in PKL 10. Ankush Rathee has dropped to the second position because of Shadloui's rise.

Sagar Rathee, Sahil Gulia and Shubham Shinde have retained the third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Sagar and Sahil will have a chance to become the number one defender tonight as they will don the Tamil Thalaivas jersey against the Telugu Titans.