Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs TAM match

Tamil Thalaivas took on UP Yoddhas in the only match that happened in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday, February 6. The Thalaivas cruised to a 32-25 win at New Delhi's Thayagaraj Indoor Stadium and kept themselves alive in the competition.

Raider Narender Kandola was the hero for the Tamil Thalaivas. He earned a Super 10 and set up a seven-point victory for his team. Meanwhile, Gagana Gowda scored six raid points for the UP Yoddhas, but his efforts ended in a losing cause.

In this article, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points list and Most Tackle Points list after the UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas game.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Narender Kandola has attained the sixth position in the Most Raid Points list after the Super 10 against the UP Yoddhas. The Tamil Thalaivas raider has 151 raid points in his account after 18 matches.

There were no changes in the Top 5, with Ashu Malik, Arjun Deshwal, Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat and Guman Singh holding on to their respective positions. Ashu and Arjun will go head-to-head in tonight's match between Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sahil Gulia has jumped to the 3rd position (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

A couple of changes happened on the Most Tackle Points list last night. Tamil Thalaivas' stand-in skipper Sahil Gulia has jumped to the third spot after earning six tackle points against the UP Yoddhas. The left-corner defender now has 64 tackle points after 19 matches.

UP Yoddhas' left corner Sumit Sangwan has moved up to the sixth position, courtesy of his one tackle point against the Tamil Thalaivas. Dabang Delhi KC's Yogesh has been pushed out of the Top 6 because of Sumit and Sahil's rise, but he can rise above tonight if he performs well against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.