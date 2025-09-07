Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs JAI

Dabang Delhi captain Ashu Malik set the Pro Kabaddi 2025 stage ablaze with a terrific performance against the Jaipur Pink Panthers on Sunday, September 07. Delhi edged past Japur in a thrilling 36-35 win at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

Ad

Nitin Kumar and Sahil Satpal put in their best efforts for Jaipur. However, it was not good enough to get them past the line eventually. For Delhi, it was a one-man show from Ashu Malik, who has carried on his spectacular form from the previous season.

Courtesy of Ashu Malik's heroics, Dabang Delhi KC registered their third consecutive win from as many games. They continue to remain third on the points table.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the match between Delhi and Jaipur.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Ashu Malik has moved up from fourth to second position on the raiders' leaderboard after notching up 20 points against Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Delhi captain scored 11 touch points and nine bonus points. He took his total to 45 raid points from three matches so far.

Ad

As a result, U Mumba raider Ajit Ramesh Chouhan slipped from second to fourth spot. Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Nitin Kumar Dhankar moved up from sixth to third position. He scored 14 raid points against Delhi, including 11 touch and three bonus points.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz raider Devank Dalal continues to hold on to his top spot on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard. Devank has scored a total of 51 raid points from three matches.

Ad

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Sumit Sangwan remains at the top position (Image via PKL)

The clash between Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers was dominated by raiders. Both teams scored only a few points tackle points throughout the game. Saurabh Nandal from Delhi stood out with three tackle points.

There has not been much change on the defenders' leaderboard after this contest. UP Yoddhas defender Sumit Sangwan continues to remain at the top with 15 tackle points from three matches, along with Lokesh Jaisaram Ghosliya of U Mumba, who also has 15 tackle points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More