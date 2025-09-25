Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs MUM

Dabang Delhi came back roaring with a commanding 47-26 win over U Mumba in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Thursday, September 25. They moved back to the top of the standings with this stunning performance.
Skipper Ashu Malik also returned to form and put in a sensational display. He bagged a massive Super 10 and led from the front. Neeraj Narwal provided him with able support, scoring seven raid points. Veteran defender Fazel Atrachali also stepped up and scored four tackle points.
For U Mumba, Sandeep was their only bright spot in an otherwise disappointing encounter. Sandeep bagged a Super 10, scoring 11 raid points. Captain Sunil Kumar scored three tackle points.
That said, here is the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the Pro Kabaddi 2025 match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik proved his worth with a historic performance. He scored 23 raid points, including 20 touch and three bonus points. Ashu became the third raider to cross 100 raid points this season. He took his tally to 106 raid points from eight games and moved from third to second position on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.
Nitin Kumar Dhankar, with 101 raid points from eight games, slipped from second to third. Bengaluru Bulls' Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian, who scored yet another Super 10 against UP Yoddhas, moved to the fourth position with 83 raid points. Yoddhas raider Gagan Gowda scored six raid points in the same game. He moved to the fifth spot with 82 raid points.
Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz' Devank Dalal remained at the top with 109 raid points from seven matches.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
With four tackle points against the Bulls, Yoddhas' skipper Sumit Sangwan took his tally to 29 tackle points. He moved from third to second position on the defenders' leaderboard. Bulls' skipper Yogesh Dahiya scored two tackle points. With 27 tackle points in total, he moved from fourth to third in the list.
Bulls' defender Deepak Sankar scored three tackle points. He now has 27 tackle points and is fourth. Fazel Atrachali, with his four tackle points, took his tally to 26 tackle points and is fifth.
Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri remained at the top with 30 tackle points.