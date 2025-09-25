Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs MUM

Dabang Delhi came back roaring with a commanding 47-26 win over U Mumba in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Thursday, September 25. They moved back to the top of the standings with this stunning performance.

Skipper Ashu Malik also returned to form and put in a sensational display. He bagged a massive Super 10 and led from the front. Neeraj Narwal provided him with able support, scoring seven raid points. Veteran defender Fazel Atrachali also stepped up and scored four tackle points.

For U Mumba, Sandeep was their only bright spot in an otherwise disappointing encounter. Sandeep bagged a Super 10, scoring 11 raid points. Captain Sunil Kumar scored three tackle points.

That said, here is the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the Pro Kabaddi 2025 match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik proved his worth with a historic performance. He scored 23 raid points, including 20 touch and three bonus points. Ashu became the third raider to cross 100 raid points this season. He took his tally to 106 raid points from eight games and moved from third to second position on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.

Nitin Kumar Dhankar, with 101 raid points from eight games, slipped from second to third. Bengaluru Bulls' Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian, who scored yet another Super 10 against UP Yoddhas, moved to the fourth position with 83 raid points. Yoddhas raider Gagan Gowda scored six raid points in the same game. He moved to the fifth spot with 82 raid points.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz' Devank Dalal remained at the top with 109 raid points from seven matches.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Gaurav Khatri is at the top of the list (Image Credits: PKL)

With four tackle points against the Bulls, Yoddhas' skipper Sumit Sangwan took his tally to 29 tackle points. He moved from third to second position on the defenders' leaderboard. Bulls' skipper Yogesh Dahiya scored two tackle points. With 27 tackle points in total, he moved from fourth to third in the list.

Bulls' defender Deepak Sankar scored three tackle points. He now has 27 tackle points and is fourth. Fazel Atrachali, with his four tackle points, took his tally to 26 tackle points and is fifth.

Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri remained at the top with 30 tackle points.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More