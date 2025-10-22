Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs PAT

Patna Pirates registered their fourth consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They recorded a massive 61-26 victory over Dabang Delhi on Wednesday, October 22. The Pirates inched closer to a playoffs berth with this result.

Ayan Lohchab and Ankit Kumar bagged Super 10s for the Pirates. Navdeep scored a High 5 with six tackle points, while Deepak picked up three tackle points. Skipper Ankit also chipped in with two tackle points.

For Dabang Delhi, Akshit Dhull impressed with another Super 10. He picked up 11 raid points. Mohit Deswal, who captained in this game, scored four raid points. Raman Singh and Akram Shaikh picked up two tackle points each.

On that note, let us take a look at the lists of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between Patna and Delhi.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Once again, the top five players on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard retained their positions. Devank Dalal continued to be on top with 271 raid points from 16 games.

Ayan Lohchab scored 20 raid points against Delhi. He took his tally to 233 raid points from 17 matches. He retained his second position. With 209 raid points, Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal remained in third position.

Telugu Titans' Bharat Hooda scored 15 raid points against Haryana Steelers. He took his tally to 172 raid points from 18 games. Bharat managed to retain his fourth spot. Alireza Mirzaian remained fifth. He scored 14 raid points against Bengal Warriorz and took his tally to 170 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers' skipper Jaideep Dahiya scored three tackle points against the Titans. He took his tally to 67 tackle points. Jaideep moved from second to the top position on the defenders' leaderboard.

As a result, Nitesh Kumar dropped from first to second with 65 tackle points. Bengaluru Bulls' Deepak Sankar moved from fourth to third position. He picked up six tackle points against the Warriorz and took his tally to 55 tackle points.

Therefore, Gaurav Khatri dropped from third to fourth position with 50 tackle points. Fazel Atrachali remained fifth with 49 tackle points.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More