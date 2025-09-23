Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs MUM

Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a thrilling victory over U Mumba in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Tuesday, September 23. They won in the five raids after the scores were tied initially.
Nitin Kumar Dhankar continued his magnificent form and picked up another Super 10 for the Panthers. Vinay chipped in with five raid points while defenders Aashish Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri scored three tackle points each.
For U Mumba, Sandeep led the charge with a brilliant Super 10, scoring 14 raid points. However, he did not find significant support from the other raiders. Their defense performed well as a unit. Lokesh Ghosliya bagged four tackle points while Parvesh Bhainswal, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, and Rinku scored two tackle points each.
On that note, let us take a look at the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Nitin Kumar Dhankar became only the second raider to cross the 100 raid points mark so far this season. He scored 14 raid points against U Mumba and took his tally to 101 raid points from eight matches. He retained his second position on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.
Bharat scored eight raid points earlier in the day against the Gujarat Giants. The Telugu Titans' raider now has 82 raid points from 10 games. He moved from seventh to fourth position in the list. His rise saw Tamil Thalaivas skipper Arjun Deshwal drop from fourth to fifth position with 81 tackle points from eight matches.
Devank Dalal with 109 raid points from seven outings remains at the top. Ashu Malik, with 83 raid points from seven games, also retained his second spot.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
There are no changes in the top five as far as the defenders' leaderboard is concerned. Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri with 30 tackle points is at the top, followed by Tamil Thalaivas' Nitesh Kumar with 26 tackle points.
UP Yoddhas skipper Sumit Sangwan is third with 25 tackle points, while Bengaluru Bulls captain Yogesh Dahiya is fourth with 25 tackle points from nine games. With 24 tackle points, Gurdeep remains fifth.