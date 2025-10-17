Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs UP

Jaipur Pink Panthers scripted a solid comeback with a big win over UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 42-29 on Friday, October 17. They moved to the seventh position and remained in the playoffs' race.
Returning from injury, Nitin Kumar Dhankar continued from where he had left. He bagged a Super 10, scoring 11 raid points. Ali Samadi also scored a Super 10 with 13 raid points. There were small but crucial contributions throughout the game from the other players as well.
For the UP Yoddhas, Surender Gill proved his worth. Given a chance in today's game, he picked up 12 raid points. Guman Singh scored six raid points. There were no other significant performances from UP's players. It was a disappointing effort as they suffered back-to-back big defeats.
Having said that, here is a look at the lists of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between the Panthers and the Yoddhas.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Ayan Lohchab put up a scintillating performance against the Bengal Warriorz. The Patna Pirates' star bagged 27 raid points. He took his tally to 196 raid points from 15 matches this season. Ayan moved from third to second position on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.
As a result, Tamil Thalaivas skipper Arjun Deshwal dropped from second to third position. Arjun scored 11 raid points against Dabang Delhi and took his tally to 189 raid points from 17 matches.
Bengal skipper Devank Dalal continued his dream run with 25 raid points. He retained his top spot with a total of 262 raid points. Ashu Malik remained fourth with 146 raid points while Alireza remained fifth with 143 raid points.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Dabang Delhi's Fazel Atrachali scored a High 5. With 49 tackle points from 16 games, he replaced Deepak Sankar and claimed the fourth spot on the defenders' list.
Tamil Thalaiavas' Nitesh Kumar scored two tackle points. He added to his tally and remained at the top with 62 tackle points. Jaideep Dahiya remained second with 54 tackle points, while Gaurav Khatri remained third with 50 tackle points.
Saurabh Nandal remained fifth with 47 tackle points. He added to his tally with two tackle points against the Thalaivas.