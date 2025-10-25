Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs PAT

Patna Pirates registered their sixth win in a row in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat U Mumba 40-31 in the second Play-in on Saturday, October 25. With this, the Pirates progressed to the first Eliminator, whereas U Mumba's campaign came to an end.
Star raider Ayan Lohchab continued his exceptional run this season with another Super 10. Skipper Ankit Jaglan scored four tackle points while Navdeep picked up a High 5.
For U Mumba, raiders Ajit Chouhan and Sandeep were the top performers. Ajit scored a Super 10, picking up 12 raid points. Sandeep scored seven tackle points. Parvesh Bhainswal was notable in the defense with three tackle points.
As the Playoffs have begun, here is a look at the lists of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between U Mumba and Patna Pirates.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
There were no changes in the top five in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard. Bengal Warriorz' skipper Devank Dalal is at the top with 271 raid points.
Ayan Lohchab scored 12 raid points against U Mumba. He took his tally to 255 raid points and retained his second position. Ayan became only the second raider to cross 250-raid points this season and is close to overtaking Devank. With 209 points, Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal remained third on the list.
Bengaluru Bulls' Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian retained his fourth spot with 180 raid points. Telugu Titans' Bharat Hooda remained fifth with 172 raid points to his name.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Navdeep put up a stellar performance against U Mumba with seven tackle points. He took his tally to 57 tackle points and moved to the fourth position in the defenders' leaderboard.
As a result, U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar slipped from fourth to fifth position. Sunil scored one tackle point and took his tally to 52 tackle points. Haryana Steelers skipper Jaideep Dahiya scored one tackle point against Jaipur Pink Panthers. With 68 tackle points, he remained at the top of the list.
Nitesh Kumar retained his second spot with 65 tackle points. Deepak Sankar also retained his third position with 59 tackle points.