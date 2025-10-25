Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs PAT

Patna Pirates registered their sixth win in a row in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat U Mumba 40-31 in the second Play-in on Saturday, October 25. With this, the Pirates progressed to the first Eliminator, whereas U Mumba's campaign came to an end.

Ad

Star raider Ayan Lohchab continued his exceptional run this season with another Super 10. Skipper Ankit Jaglan scored four tackle points while Navdeep picked up a High 5.

For U Mumba, raiders Ajit Chouhan and Sandeep were the top performers. Ajit scored a Super 10, picking up 12 raid points. Sandeep scored seven tackle points. Parvesh Bhainswal was notable in the defense with three tackle points.

As the Playoffs have begun, here is a look at the lists of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between U Mumba and Patna Pirates.

Ad

Trending

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Ayan Lohchab remained second on the list (Image Credits: PKL)

There were no changes in the top five in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard. Bengal Warriorz' skipper Devank Dalal is at the top with 271 raid points.

Ad

Ayan Lohchab scored 12 raid points against U Mumba. He took his tally to 255 raid points and retained his second position. Ayan became only the second raider to cross 250-raid points this season and is close to overtaking Devank. With 209 points, Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal remained third on the list.

Bengaluru Bulls' Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian retained his fourth spot with 180 raid points. Telugu Titans' Bharat Hooda remained fifth with 172 raid points to his name.

Ad

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Navdeep put up a stellar performance against U Mumba with seven tackle points. He took his tally to 57 tackle points and moved to the fourth position in the defenders' leaderboard.

As a result, U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar slipped from fourth to fifth position. Sunil scored one tackle point and took his tally to 52 tackle points. Haryana Steelers skipper Jaideep Dahiya scored one tackle point against Jaipur Pink Panthers. With 68 tackle points, he remained at the top of the list.

Nitesh Kumar retained his second spot with 65 tackle points. Deepak Sankar also retained his third position with 59 tackle points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More