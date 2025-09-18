Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs PUN

Puneri Paltan secured a dominating 40-22 win over U Mumba in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture on Thursday, September 18. Stuwart Singh emerged as their best raider with eight raid points, including seven touch points and a bonus point.

However, it was Puneri Paltan's defense that fired in unison. Gurdeep and Gaurav Khatri continued their impressive run. Gurdeep bagged a High 5 as well. Further, Abhinesh Nadarajan (four tackle points) and Vishal Bhardwaj (three tackle points) also rose to the occasion.

It was a game to forget for U Mumba. Amirmohammad Zafadanesh was their top scorer with six points, including five raid points and a tackle point. Rinku scored four tackle points. However, there were no other significant contributions.

That said, here is a look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists in Pro Kabaddi 2024 after the match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengal Warriorz' captain Devank Dalal continued to score big points in what has been a dream season for him so far. He picked up his seventh Super 10 and scored 16 raid points against Jaipur Pink Panthers. With 109 raid points from seven games, he retained his position at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.

In the same game, Nitin Kumar Dhankar also bagged a Super 10 with 13 raid points. Overall, he now has 87 raid points from seven matches and retained his second spot. Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik retained his third spot with 77 raid points from six games.

Similarly, Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab and Bengaluru Bulls' Alireza Mirzaian also retained their respective positions. Ayan remained fourth with 73 raid points, while Alireza remained fifth with 70 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri retained his top spot on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 defenders' leaderboard. He picked up four tackle points against U Mumba, taking his tally to 30 tackle points from eight matches. Ashish Malik of the Bengal Warriorz retained his second position. He has 23 tackle points from six games.

Gurdeep came back into the top five. The Puneri Paltan defender scored five tackle points against U Mumba and took his tally to 22 tackle points. He is now placed third in the list. Dabang Delhi's Sumit Sangwan remained fourth with 20 tackle points.

Fazel Atrachali slipped two spots from third to fifth. The veteran defender has 20 tackle points from six games.

