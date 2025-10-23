Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PAT vs JAI

Patna Pirates continued their impressive run with their fifth consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They registered a dominating 33-18 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers on Thursday, October 23. The Pirates also qualified for the playoffs with this win.

Ad

Ayan Lohchab was once again the highest scorer for them in this contest. Ankit Kumar, Milan Dahiya, and Navdeep also chipped in with valuable points that added to their final scorecard.

For the Panthers, the bench strength got an opportunity. Meetu top-scored with five raid points. Vinay scored three raid points. In the defense, Mohit and Sahil Deswal showed promise. They bagged three tackle points each.

That said, let us take a look at the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash between Patna and Jaipur. This game also marked the end of the league stage.

Ad

Trending

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Devank Dalal is at the top of the raiders' leaderboard (Image Credits: PKL)

Bengal Warriorz' skipper Devank Dalal ended as the highest raid-point scorer after the league stage in Pro Kabaddi 2025. He finished the season with 271 raid points and remained at the top.

Ad

Ayan Lohchab scored nine raid points against the Panthers. He took his tally to 242 raid points and retained his second position. Ayan will have an opportunity to overtake Devank as the Pirates qualified for the playoffs.

Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal remained third. He ended the season with 209 raid points. Alireza Mirzaian continued his terrific form with another Super 10. The Bengaluru Bulls' raider moved from fifth to fourth position with 180 raid points. As a result, Bharat Hooda dropped from fourth to fifth position with 172 raid points.

Ad

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers' skipper Jaideep Dahiya ended as the top defender after the league stage. He retained his first position with 67 tackle points. Nitesh Kumar remained in second place with 65 tackle points.

Deepak Sankar scored four tackle points against the Gujarat Giants. The Bengaluru Bulls' defender took his tally to 59 tackle points and retained his third position.

U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar scored two tackle points against UP Yoddhas. With 51 tackle points, he claimed the fourth position. Bulls' skipper Yogesh Dahiya scored three tackle points against the Giants. With 51 tackle points, Yogesh is fifth on the list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More