Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PAT vs PUN

Patna Pirates clinched their third consecutive victory in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat Puneri Paltan 38-27 on Sunday, October 19. The Pirates moved to the tenth position and remained in the playoffs race.
Ayan Lohchab registered his 11th Super 10. The Pirates raider has had a magnificent season so far. Milan Dahiya (five raid points), Ankit and Navdeep (three tackle points each) also made vital contributions.
For Puneri Paltan, Stuwart Singh picked up five raid points. Leading them in this game, Sachin Tanwar bagged four raid points. Mohammad Nabibakhsh put in an all-round effort with five points. Abinesh Nadarajan and Rakesh picked up three tackle points each.
On that note, here is the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the clash between Patna and Pune.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
With 17 raid points against Puneri Paltan, Ayan Lohchab took his tally to 213 raid points. He became only the second raider to cross the 200-raid points mark this season. Ayan retained his second position on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.
Bharat Hooda scored seven raid points against the Gujarat Giants. He took his tally to 157 raid points. Bharat moved from fifth to fourth position. As a result, Bengaluru Bulls' Alireza Mirzaian dropped from fourth to fifth position. Alireza has 156 raid points to his name.
Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal retained his third spot. He has 189 raid points. Bengal Warriorz' captain Devank Dalal is still firmly at the top with 271 raid points.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Haryana Steelers' captain Jaideep Dahiya put up a spectacular performance against U Mumba. He picked up as many as nine tackle points. Courtesy of his scintillating display, he moved from second to first position on the defenders' leaderboard with 63 tackle points.
With 62 tackle points, Nitesh Kumar dropped from first to second position. Gaurav Khatri, Deepak Sankar, and Fazel Atrachali retained their spots. Gaurav is third with 50 tackle points. Deepak is fourth with 49 tackle points from 15 games. Fazel is fifth with 49 tackle points from 17 matches.