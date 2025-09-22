Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs UP

UP Yoddhas registered a convincing 39-22 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture on Monday, September 22. Gagan Gowda was their top raider, while Bhavani Rajput (six raid points) and Shivam Chaudhary (five raid points) made vital contributions.
However, it was their defense that fired as a unit. Skipper Sumit Sangwan scored yet another High 5, while Ashu Singh and Mahender Singh scored four tackle points each.
It was a disappointing performance from Tamil Thalaivas, as their raiders struggled to make an impact. Defender Nitesh Kumar was their standout performer with a stunning High 5, bagging seven tackle points. However, his efforts were in vain as they failed to turn up as a unit.
That said, here is a look at the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
UP Yoddhas' Gagan Gowda made a massive jump on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard with his impressive performance against the Thalaivas. He scored seven raid points and moved from tenth to fifth position in the list. Gagan has 76 raid points from seven games.
Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal had a poor outing this time around. He managed to score just two raid points. However, he added to his tally and, with 81 raid points, retained his fourth spot in the list.
The top three raiders so far in the tournament continue to remain the same. Bengal Warriorz' Devank Dalal is at the top with 109 raid points from seven games. He is followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar Dhankar in second position with 87 raid points from seven games. Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik remains third with 83 raid points from seven outings.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Having bagged seven tackle points against the Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas' Nitesh Kumar made a giant stride in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 defenders' leaderboard. With 26 tackle points, he moved from twelfth to second position in the list.
Yoddhas' skipper Sumit Sangwan came back into the top five. Scoring five tackle points, he is placed third with 25 tackle points. Bengaluru Bulls' skipper Yogesh Dahiya scored a High 5 against Gujarat Giants earlier in the day. He picked up six tackle points and moved to fourth position with 25 tackle points.
Puneri Paltan's Gurdeep dropped to fifth position with 24 points, while his teammate Gaurav Khatri remains at the top with 30 tackle points.