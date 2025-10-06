Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs PAT

Patna Pirates made a strong comeback after two back-to-back defeats in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat UP Yoddhas 36-28 on Monday, October 06. It was only the third win of the season for the Pirates.

Ayan Lohchab led their charge with another brilliant performance. He picked up a Super 10 and proved his worth once again. Patna's defense came alive and played as a unit. Navdeep picked up a High 5 with five tackle points. Deepak bagged four tackle points while skipper Ankit chipped in with three tackle points.

For the UP Yoddhas, young Gagan Gowda continued his impressive run this season. He bagged a Super 10. However, he could not find much support from his other teammates. Gagan's heroics were in vain as the Yoddhas crashed to defeat.

On that note, here is the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the match between UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Ayan Lohchab has been among the top raiders this season. With 15 raid points against the Yoddhas, he took his tally to 119 raid points. Ayan moved from sixth to fourth on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.

Yoddhas' raider Gagan Gowda scored 10 raid points. He now has 111 raid points from 12 games. Gagan replaced Bharat Hooda at the fifth position in the list. Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik scored eight raid points against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Ashu now has 142 raid points. He retained his second position.

Bengal Warriorz captain Devank Dalal remains at the top by a distance. He has 181 raid points from ten matches. Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal also retained his third position with 127 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Nitesh Kumar is at the top of the list (Image Credits: PKL)

UP Yoddhas skipper Sumit Sangwan scored two tackle points against the Pirates. He added to his tally and has 35 tackle points. Sumit is fourth on the list of most tackle points this season.

Veteran Dabang Delhi defender Fazel Atrachali picked up three tackle points against the Panthers. Fazel is fifth with 34 tackle points. Nitesh Kumar, Gaurav Khatri, and Jaideep Dahiya retained their respective positions.

Nitesh is at the top with 46 tackle points. Gaurav is second with 38 tackle points, while Jaideep is third with 37 tackle points.

