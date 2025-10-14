Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs TAM

UP Yoddhas registered back-to-back wins in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the Tamil Thalaivas 32-31 in a close encounter on Tuesday, October 14. The Yoddhas remained in contention to make the playoffs.

Guman Singh performed well once again with eight raid points. Gagan Gowda supported him with six raid points. In the defense, Hitesh impressed with a High 5, picking up seven tackle points.

For the Tamil Thalaivas, Arjun Deshwal was once again their top performer. However, there was a lack of support from other raiders. Making a comeback, Sagar Rathee impressed with a High 5, picking up five tackle points. Ronak picked up three tackle points while Nitesh also continued to score in the defense.

That said, let us take a look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the thrilling clash between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

There were no changes in the top five as far as the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard was concerned. Devank Dala remained at the top with 220 raid points from 13 matches.

With seven raid points against the Yoddhas, Arjun Deshwal added to his tally. He now has 166 raid points and retained his second spot on the list. Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab also scored five raid points against the Gujarat Giants. He took his tally to 155 raid points and retained his third position.

Dabang Delhi's Ashu Malik remained fourth with 146 raid points. Bengaluru Bulls' Alireza Mirzaian remained fifth with 126 raid points to his name.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

There were no changes in the top of the defenders' leaderboard either. Tamil Thalaivas' Nitesh Kumar scored three tackle points against the Yoddhas. He took his tally to 56 tackle points and continued to remain at the top of the list.

Haryana Steelers skipper Jaideep Dahiya remained second with 48 tackle points. Dabang Delhi's Saurabh Nandal remained third with 45 tackle points, while Bengaluru Bulls' Deepak Sankar remained fourth with the same number of points.

Veteran Fazel Atrachali remained in fifth position with 44 tackle points from 15 outings.

