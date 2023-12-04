PUN vs JAI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 5

The fifth match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 will see Puneri Paltan play defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers on Monday at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers played the final of Pro Kabaddi 2022 as well. The latter went on to clinch the title and will look to begin their defense on a positive note. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will be keen to avenge their final loss in this fixture.

Ahead of the clash between the two finalists of last season, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PUN and JAI in PKL.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record in PKL

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played each other quite a few times in Pro Kabaddi. Out of 21 encounters, the Pink Panthers have been the better side, winning 11 games.

The Paltan, however, are not quite far behind. They have managed to beat the two-time Pro Kabaddi champions on eight occasions. The Pune-based unit will aim to better the record in the upcoming fixture.

Only two out of 21 matches between the two sides produced no result and were tied. This is expected to be another mouth-watering contest as both sides will look to kick-start their respective campaigns.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 8

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 11

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi matches

The most recent PKL game between the two sides was the final of Pro Kabaddi 2022. Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, and V Ajith led the Pink Panthers to a famous victory, giving them their second title.

However, that is the only win that Jaipur have had in the last three encounters against Puneri Paltan. Pune have won both the other matches. Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde, and Mohit Goyat came together to beat Jaipur despite a 19-raid-point effort from Arjun Deshwal.

In the other game, Aslam Inamdar scored 13 raid points to lead Puneri Paltan to a comfortable victory in the end.

Here's a summary of the last three Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in the PKL:

JAI (33) beat PUN (29) by 4 points, on December 17, 2022. PUN (39) beat JAI (32) by 7 points, on November 23, 2022. PUN (32) beat JAI (24) by 4 points, on October 25, 2022.