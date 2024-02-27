PUN vs PAT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023 Semi Final 1

Puneri Paltan (PUN) and Patna Pirates (PAT) will clash in the first semi-final of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 28.

Puneri Paltan finished as the table toppers and qualified directly for the semi-finals. They won 17 out of their 22 matches, facing only two defeats and gathering 96 points. Puneri Paltan finished as the runners-up last year and will aim to win the trophy this time around.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates finished sixth after the league stage. The three-time champions beat Dabang Delhi by two points in a close match in the first Eliminator.

This is expected to be a thrilling encounter as both teams fight it out for a spot in the final. Ahead of this exciting contest, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PUN and PAT in PKL.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have played each other 21 times in the Pro Kabaddi League. Patna Pirates have dominated the fixture, having won 13 out of these 21 matches. Puneri Paltan have won just four games while four matches have ended in ties.

The last time the two teams met earlier this season, the match ended in a tie.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 4

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 13

Matches with No Result - 4

The last three Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi matches

Puneri Paltan have won two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches played between the two sides.

In their last meeting this season, the game ended in a draw. Aslam Inamdar scored 13 points for Puneri Paltan while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (5), Pankaj Moite (4), Mohit Goyat (3), and Gaurav Khatri (3) made key contributions. Sachin (9 points), Mayur Kadam (5) and Sandeep Kumar, Manjeet (4 points each) scored for the Pirates.

Puneri Paltan trashed the Pirates in their reverse fixture this season. Pankaj Mohite (11), Mohit Goyat (9), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, and Aslam Inamdar (6 apiece) helped the Paltan win the game.

Their last encounter in season 9 went in favor of the Paltan as well. Akash Shinde (13 points), and Mohammad Nabibakhsh (9 points) top-scored for Pune.

Here's a summary of the last three Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PAT (32) tied PUN (32), January 27, 2024. PUN (46) beat PAT (28) by 18 points, December 26, 2023. PUN (44) beat PAT (30) by 14 points, December 5, 2022.