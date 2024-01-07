PUN vs TAM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 60

Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas face off in the 60th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Sunday, January 7, in Mumbai.

The Paltan are atop the points table and have been the team to beat this season. They are in tremendous form, having won their last five games. They have eight victories overall and just a solitary defeat from nine games.

On the contrary, the Thalaivas have struggled. They are in the bottom half of the standings, in 11th. They have had seven losses, winning just twice. As two teams with contrasting fortunes clash, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PUN and TAM in Pro Kabaddi.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record in PKL

The Paltan and Thalaivas have played against each other nine times in the Pro Kabaddi League, with the Paltan winning four times and losing thrice. Two games were tied.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 4

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 3

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi matches

The last three Pro Kabaddi face-offs between the Paltan and the Thalaivas came last season. The Paltan have won two of these games, while the Thalaivas have one win.

Their most recent clash was in the second semifinal of season 9. It was a close game that went down the wire, with the Paltan coming out on top. Narender (12 points) and Ajinkya Pawar (7 points) starred for the Thalaivas. Pankaj Mohite stole the show with 16 points for the Paltan.

In their last league stage meeting, the Paltan edged past the Thalaivas by a solitary point. Aslam Inamdar (6 points) and Fazel Atrachali (5 points) top-scored for the Paltan.

Their other meeting last season was another thrilling battle, where Narender (13 points) guided the Thalaivas to a close win.

Here's a short summary of the last three Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (39) beat TAM (37) by 2 points, December 15, 2022. PUN (35) beat TAM (34) by 1 point, November 9, 2022. TAM (35) beat PUN (34) by 1 point, November 6, 2022.