"We decided an amount"- Puneri Paltan coach BC Ramesh reveals why he signed Mohammad Nabibakhsh for ₹87 lakh at Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction 

Puneri Paltan spent a whopping ₹87 lakh to recruit Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. Nabibakhsh has been one of the top all-rounders in the league, and according to Pune coach BC Ramesh, he will provide a lot more balance to the squad.

Speaking with Sportskeeda on the Kabaddi Hangout show, BC Ramesh shared the details of Puneri Paltan's auction strategy. He disclosed that they decided on a certain amount for Nabibakhsh before the auction and got him under that price.

Ramesh said:

"We knew that if we have an all-rounder in the team, it will be very beneficial. That's why we thought to bid for Nabibakhsh. We decided an amount and if we get him under it, we will sign him, that was the approach."

Describing why Puneri Paltan bid such a high amount for Nabibakhsh, BC Ramesh continued:

"Nabibakhsh is such a raider who can change the match at any moment. Plus, he can play as a cover, a second man and a corner defender. He is a player who can adjust himself as a raider and a defender as per the situation. Our thinking is that he will do well for the team and support Aslam and Mohit."

BC Ramesh names three young Puneri Paltan players who could steal the show in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pune have unearthed many young talents courtesy of the Yuva Paltan program. Team coach BC Ramesh feels that new players like Akash Shinde, Aditya and Pankaj could establish themselves as match-winners this year just like Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat did last season.

Ramesh concluded:

"Youngsters performed very well in season eight. There are many such players in Yuva Paltan and NYP like Akash Shinde, Aditya and Pankaj. Aslam and Mohit made a name for themselves through the NYP category. So now Puneri Paltan is thinking of investing more in young talents."

It will be exciting to see how Pune perform in PKL 2022. Their first match will be against three-time champions Patna Pirates on Saturday, October 8.

