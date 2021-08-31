Puneri Paltan in PKL Auction 2021: List of players bought, costliest player and full squad

Puneri Paltan are one of the few franchises that have been part of the Pro Kabaddi League since the inaugural edition but have not qualified for the final even once. After failing to qualify for the playoffs the previous season, the Puneri Paltan released most of their players ahead of PKL Auction 2021.

The Pune-based franchise retained their youngsters and then added the likes of Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh and Karamvir to their squad at PKL Auction 2021. Pune also used the Final Bid Match card to buy Nitin Tomar back at ₹61 lakh.

Pune have a strong raid attack comprising Tomar, 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari, Pawan Kadian and Pankaj Mohite. They have a fantastic corner combination as well, with former Bengal Warriors defender Baldev Singh set to team up with former Telugu Titans star Vishal Bhardwaj.

Many fans consider Puneri Paltan one of the top contenders to win the championship this year. They also picked up some exciting names from the 'C' and 'D' categories. Here's a look at the full list of players signed by Puneri Paltan, their auction price and also the updated squad of the Pune-based franchise after PKL Auction 2021.

List of Players Puneri Paltan signed at PKL Auction 2021

1. Nitin Tomar - ₹61 lakh (Most Expensive)

2. Baldev Singh - ₹60 lakh

3. Vishal Bhardwaj - ₹60 lakh

4. Rahul Chaudhari - ₹40 lakh

5. Sourav Kumar - ₹6 lakh

6. Abhishek Nadarajan - ₹6 lakh

7. Vishwas S - ₹10 lakh

8. Sombir - ₹34.5 lakh

9. Karamvir - ₹10 lakh

10. Victor Obiero - ₹10 lakh

11. E Subash - ₹10 lakh

Full squad of Puneri Paltan after PKL Auction 2021

Nitin Tomar, Sourav Kumar, Abhishek Nadarajan, Vishwas S, Karamvir, Sombir, E Subash, Rahul Chaudhari, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Victor Obiero, Mohit Goyat, Govind Gurjar, Pawan Kadian, Hadi Tajik, Balasaheb Jadhav, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant.

