Puneri Paltan's ace raider Nitin Tomar reveals his best moment in PKL history

Puneri Paltan's star raider Nitin Tomar recently appeared on Pro Kabaddi's Instagram series 'Beyond The Mat - Season II,' where he disclosed his favorite moment in PKL history.

Responding to a fan's question, Nitin Tomar said that a jump he executed while playing for Puneri Paltan during PKL Season 6 was one of his favorite moments.

The 2016 Kabaddi World Cup winner also recalled a Season 5 match between UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi KC, where he destroyed the opposition defense with his brilliant raiding. Tomar added that his performance against the Delhi-based franchise was very close to his heart.

"I've had many great moments in Pro Kabaddi. When I was with UP Yoddha, we had a match against Dabang Delhi and I have a lot of good memories from that match. In Season 6, while in Puneri Paltan, I made a jump, which was one of my best moments ever," said Nitin Tomar.

The PKL match that Nitin Tomar mentioned in his recent interview was the 97th game of Season 5. Playing at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi, Tomar scored 11 touch points and three bonus points. He even recorded a tackle point in the defense as UP Yoddha bulldozed the home team 45-16.

The jump he spoke about was possibly the one he executed against the Gujarat Fortune Giants in PKL Season 6.

Can Nitin Tomar better his Season 7 performance in PKL next year?

The eighth season of PKL is unlikely to happen this year. The fans expect the COVID-19 pandemic to ease in the coming months and the organizers might plan a tournament after that

Nitin Tomar has been one of the best players in the league's history. Unfortunately, he has struggled a bit of late because of his injury issues. The Puneri Paltan star must have worked on his fitness levels during the long break and he will likely make a massive impact in the next season.