Puneri Paltan schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full fixtures list of Puneri Paltan for PKL 9

The Puneri Paltan will lock horns with the Patna Pirates in their season opener of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday, October 8. The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Puneri Paltan finished sixth in the points table last season. The Pune-based franchise lost their play-off match against the UP Yoddhas by nine points, which saw them crash out of Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Puneri Paltan schedule & fixtures for PKL 9

Mashal Sports have announced the schedule for the first half of the ninth edition. The schedule for the second half of the season will be announced in due course.

Here's a look at the Puneri Paltan's schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

October 8: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Match 4 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 9: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 9 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 14: Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, Match 18 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 16: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Match 22 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 18: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Match 27 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 21: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 31 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 25: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 38 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 28: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 43 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 1: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 52 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 4: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 58 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 6: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Mach 63 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Puneri Paltan full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohit Goyat, Akash Santhosh Shinde, Sanket Sawant, Govind Gurjar, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir Gulia, Abinesh Nadarajan, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Pankaj Mohite, Badal Taqdir Singh, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Harsh Mahesh Lad, and D Mahindaprasad.

