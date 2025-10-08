"Puneri paltan won Maharashtra derby" - Fans react as Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba for the second time in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan once again emerged victorious in the Maharashtra derby. They beat U Mumba 37-27 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Wednesday, October 8. It was their fourth consecutive victory. Moreover, they defeated U Mumba for the second time this season.
Aditya Shinde scored another Super 10. He picked up 12 raid points and was key to his team's triumph. Skipper Aslam Inamdar returned and picked up four raid points. However, Puneri Paltan's defense was not quite up to the mark despite the win. Dadaso Pujari was the only notable performer with three tackle points.
Ajit Chouhan and Sandeep Kumar impressed for U Mumba. Ajit scored 10 raid points while Sandeep bagged seven.
Below are a few reactions from fans post the game on X -
"Puneri paltan won Maharashtra derby ❤️🫶🏻 Hope glory will be back this year 🧡," a user wrote.
In the previous meeting, the Paltan had registered a massive 40-22 win. It was an all-round performance with both raiders and defenders contributing equally. U Mumba would be disappointed to have not settled scores this time around.
Puneri Paltan will be brimming with confidence ahead of the Delhi leg
Puneri Paltan ended their last match of the Chennai leg with a solid win. With four wins in a row, they remained firmly in the second position on the table. They have 20 points from 13 games and are only behind table toppers Dabang Delhi by two points.
The Paltan will head into their first game of the Delhi leg brimming with confidence. They will be up against the Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday, October 11. The Thalaivas will enter the Delhi leg on the back of a huge 56-37 victory over Patna Pirates.
As both teams face each other in their first match of the new leg, it will be an interesting clash. The Thalaivas have won three out of their last five games. They will aim for consistency as the tournament gets closer to the business end. Meanwhile, the Paltan will be eager to continue their four-match winning streak and make it five wins in a row.