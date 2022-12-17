Rahul Chaudhari wins first PKL trophy as Jaipur Pink Panthers clinch Pro Kabaddi 2022

Rahul Chaudhari lifted his first Pro Kabaddi League trophy as the Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan in the PKL 9 final on Saturday. Jaipur won the match 33-29, thereby becoming only the second franchise in Pro Kabaddi history after the Patna Pirates to win the title more than once.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers qualified for the PKL 9 final after defeating the Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal. They were up against Fazel Atrachali's Puneri Paltan, who beat the Tamil Thalaivas in the second semifinal.

As expected, both teams played out one of the most exciting matches of the tournament. Eventually, the Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged victorious by four points.

Star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who was the first poster boy of the Pro Kabaddi League, finally got an opportunity to put his hands on the elusive PKL trophy. Having made his debut back in Season 1 for the Telugu Titans, he has featured in all eight seasons while representing Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas as well.

His teams never made it to the finals, but he has now not only qualified for the summit clash with the Jaipur Pink Panthers but has also won the trophy. Chaudhari was on the bench during the final match against Puneri Paltan.

Rahul Chaudhari was ecstatic after Jaipur Pink Panthers won the PKL 9 final

Chaudhari was naturally delighted after winning his maiden Pro Kabaddi League trophy. He was seemingly not 100% fit for the final, which is why the team management did not name him in the playing seven, but he has performed brilliantly for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 9.

Speaking of his numbers this season, Rahul has played 21 matches for the team, scoring 73 points. Chaudhari recorded a couple of Super 10s for the Pink Panthers and also captained the team in the absence of Sunil Kumar during their league-stage match against the Gujarat Giants.

