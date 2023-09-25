Real Kabaddi League 2023: Bikana Riders, Jodhana Warriors and Jaipur Jaguars win matches on Day 2

Three matches were held on Day 2 of the Real Kabaddi League (RKL) 2023 at Zee Studios in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday. The opening encounter of the day saw Shekhawati Kings take on Bikana Riders. The latter side won the match by a 66-55 margin to start their RKL Season 3 campaign with a bang.

The Riders' raider Anirudh Pawar was the top performer from Match 3 as he earned 17 raid points and one tackle point. He was also given the Man of the Match award for his splendid performance.

For the Kings, it was Narpal Singh who was at his best with 13 points (10 raid points and three tackle points). However, his efforts went in vain as Shekhawati Kings lost the match by 11 points.

Bikana Riders were undoubtedly the best side and had covered all bases in the game. It is no surprise that the Riders emerged victorious in Match 3 of the Real Kabaddi League 2023.

Jodhana Warriors and Jaipur Jaguars register first victory of the season

Match 4 saw the Jodhana Warriors take on the Mewar Monks at the Zee Studios in Jaipur. The former side emerged victorious by a 55-43 margin to bag their first victory of the season.

The Warriors were behind in the game during half-time. However, they managed to make a comeback and win the match by 12 points. Jodhana Warriors player Kamal Singh scored 19 points, while Mewar Monks' Jatin Sharma scored 25 points. Sharma (22 raid points & three tackle points) was the Man of the Match, despite his side ending up on the losing side.

The final match of the day saw the Jaipur Jaguars taking on the Aravali Eagles. The Jaguars came out on top, winning the game with a score of 37-33. With this victory, Jaipur Jaguars also opened their account in the ongoing edition of the Real Kabaddi League.