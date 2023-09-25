Real Kabaddi League 2023: Bikana Riders march ahead with their unbeaten run

It was an action-packed fourth day in the Real Kabaddi League as Bikana Riders headlined the day with their third consecutive win in the competition. Jaipur Jaguar, Bikana Riders, Aravali Eagles, and Shekhawati Kings won their respective matches on Monday.

In the ninth match, Jaipur Jaguar locked horns with Jodhana Warriors and came on top in a one-sided game with a scoreline of 46-29. Both sides battled it hard in the first half as Jaipur Jaguar had a one-point lead at half-time with the score reading 17-16.

However, they came out all guns blazing in the second half and swept away the opposition. Anil from the winning side was the most successful raider on the mat with 11 raid points. However, the star of the show was their defender, Sahil Singh, who scored a total of 10 tackle points.

Chambal Pirates took on Bikana Riders in the 10th match of the competition but could not put up a fight and lost 30-50 to give Bikana Riders their third consecutive victory.

Chambal Pirates were no match for Bikana Riders’ prowess as the latter inflicted three all-outs on the former. All-rounder Anirudh Pawar was the star of the show for Bikana Riders as he clinched seven raid points and eight tackle points for his side.

Unlike the first two matches on the day, Aravali Eagles and Singh Soorma had a close fight in the 11th match of the competition. Aravali Eagles had a successful outing as they defeated Singh Soorma 42-34.

The first half started with a neck-to-neck competition but Aravali Eagles surged ahead towards the end and consolidated a seven-point lead. In the second half, they maintained their lead with some intelligent gameplay and secured a victory in the end. Raider Prashant had a wonderful day at the office with 12 raid points for the Aravali Eagles.

Shekhawati Kings and Mewar Monks concluded the action on Monday in the 12th match of the tournament. It was easily the closest match played on the day as Shekhawati Kings registered their first win of the tournament 47-43.

At the end of the first half, Mewar Monks had a marginal two-point lead with a scoreline of 24-22.

However, Shekhawati Kings bounced back in style during the second half to seal the match. Diler Singh led the charge for them in the raiding department with 10 raid points under his belt.

Real Kabaddi League 2023: Day 5 Fixtures (26/09/2023)

Match 13: 6:00 PM - Aravali Eagles vs Chambal Pirates

Match 14: 7:00 PM - Jodhana Warriors vs Bikana Riders

Match 15: 8:00 PM - Mewar Monks vs Jaipur Jaguars

Match 16: 9:00 PM - Shekhawati Kings vs Singh Soorma