Real Kabaddi League 2023: Bikana Riders and Singh Soorma extend their winning run in RKL Season 3

Sunday witnessed exciting action at the Real Kabaddi League (RKL) 2023 with Singh Soorma, Bikana Riders, and Aravali Eagles registering victories.

Match 6 of the competition saw Chambal Pirates take on Singh Soorma in a thriller. The latter side won the game 37-34 to double their winning streak in the tournament.

At the end of the first half, the Chambal Pirates were leading 19-18. However, Singh Soorma had the last laugh as they won the match by a couple of points to make it two wins in a row. Hemant Chauhan from the winning side won the Match of the Match award for earning 10 raid points. For the Pirates, Harmanjit Singh scored 10 points and ensured his team put up a show on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, Bikana Riders took on Mewar Monks in a one-sided encounter. The Riders won the match by 16 points, with the final score reading 48-32. They were in fine touch throughout the match and managed to win their second match of the season to move atop the points table.

Anirudh Pawar, the Man of the Match from Bikana Riders, scored a High 5 in one of his raids.

Mewar Monks, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the ongoing edition of the Real Kabaddi League. The Monks are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two losses from as many games.

Match 8 of the Real Kabaddi League took place between Aravali Eagles and Shekhawati Kings. The former side pipped their opponents to win the game by a scoreline of 50-47. The Kings also have two losses to their name and are in seventh position.

Real Kabaddi League 2023: Day 4 Fixtures (25/09/2023)

Match 9: 6:00 pm IST - Jodhana Warriors vs Jaipur Jaguars

Match 10: 7:00 pm IST - Chambal Pirates vs Bikana Riders

Match 11: 8:00 pm IST - Aravali Eagles vs Singh Soorma

Match 12: 9:00 pm IST - Shekhawati Kings vs Mewar Monks