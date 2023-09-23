Real Kabaddi League 2023: How to purchase tickets?

Kabaddi, India's traditional sport, is set to reclaim center stage with the return of the Real Kabaddi League (RKL) for its third season.

This franchise-based professional kabaddi league, organized by Atlanture Sports Private Limited in Rajasthan, is more than just a sporting event; it's a platform for grassroots development and talent discovery.

Building on the success of the Pro Kabaddi League, the RKL seeks to unearth undiscovered talents in rural India and offer them the necessary training and development opportunities to shine on the national and international kabaddi stages.

Fans and celebrities alike have given this noble mission a lot of attention and support. The primary promoter of the league is Ran Vijay, a well-known name from television programs.

RKL 2023: Schedule

Scheduled to span 11 days in September-October, the 2023 season promises to be an action-packed extravaganza. Eight teams will compete in a total of 31 thrilling matches, all vying for the prestigious title and a substantial prize sum of INR 21 Lakh.

The Shekhawat Kings, led by captain Naveen Sharma, are the defending champions, having clinched the title in a fiercely contested battle in 2022. Kabaddi enthusiasts across the nation will closely watch their journey to retain the crown.

The tournament begins with an exciting match between the Jodhana Warriors and the Chambal Pirates, kicking off an exciting season of kabaddi action.

The eight teams competing in the Real Kabaddi League Season 3 are as follows:

1. Jaipur Jaguars

2. Shekhawati Kings

3. Chambal Pirates

4. Mewar Monks

5. Bikana Riders

6. Jodhana Warriors

7. Arawali Eagles

8. Singh Soorma

The Real Kabaddi League 2023 promises to be an exciting spectacle for both seasoned Kabaddi fans and those who are new to the sport. Mark your calendars for this kabaddi extravaganza and prepare to see the best kabaddi talent in action.

Where to purchase RKL tickets?

Kabaddi enthusiasts eager to witness the Real Kabaddi League 2023 live can quickly secure their tickets online via Paytm Insider. With ticket prices starting at just ₹99, fans can access the thrilling matches at Zee Studios, Jaipur.

For those looking for an enhanced experience, Real VIP Entry is priced at ₹399, while Real Prime Entry is available for ₹149. Click here to purchase your tickets and be part of the action-packed experience.