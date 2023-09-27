Real Kabaddi League 2023: Jodhana Warriors halt Bikana Riders’ winning run at RKL Season 3

Kabaddi action continued on the fifth day of the Real Kabaddi League 2023 as Jodhana Warriors finally managed to halt Bikana Riders’ winning bandwagon. Meanwhile, Aravali Eagles, Jaipur Jaguar, and Shekhawati Kings also won their respective matches on Tuesday, September 26.

Aravali Eagles took on Chambal Pirates in the 13th match of the competition and registered their third consecutive victory with a scoreline of 51-39. The Eagles finished the first half with a lead of five points.

They came harder in the second half and outplayed the opposition completely. It was the third consecutive loss for the Chambal Pirates. Meanwhile, all-rounder Sanju completed Super 10 in the raiding department for Aravali Eagles to win the game for his side.

In the 14th match, Jodhana Warriors defeated Bikana Riders 61-53 to hand the Riders their first loss of the season. The Warriors finished the first half with a seven-point lead. In the second half, Bikana Riders stormed back into the game and cut the lead down to only two points.

However, Jodhana Warriors switched on in the final five minutes of the game and sealed the win. Naresh produced a stellar performance on the mat with 20 raid points for the Warriors.

In the 15th match, Jaipur Jaguar defeated Mewar Monks 51-42 as the latter registered their fourth consecutive loss this season. Jaipur Jaguar took control of the game at the end of the first half with a 10-point lead. They never gave away the control and Mewar Monks failed to open their account this season. For Jaipur Jaguar, Anil scored 15 raid points to lift his team.

In the 16th match, Shekhawati Kings and Singh Soorma played the closest match of the day with the former winning 39-37. Shekhawati Kings finished the first half with a two-point lead.

During the second half, both sides kept trading blows but Shekhawati Kings managed to hold their nerves during the final two raids of the match. Lakshya Malik was the star of the show for Shekawati Kings with 17 raid points and three tackle points.

Real Kabaddi League 2023: Day 6 Fixtures (27/09/2023)

Match 17: 6:00 PM - Bikana Riders vs Aravali Eagles

Match 18: 7:00 PM - Mewar Monks vs Chambal Pirates

Match 19: 8:00 PM - Jodhana Warriors vs Singh Soorma

Match 16: 9:00 PM - Shekhawati Kings vs Jaipur Jaguar