Real Kabaddi League 2023: Mewar Monks register their first win of the season

It was an action-filled sixth day (September 27) at the Real Kabaddi League (RKL) 2023 as Mewar Monks headlined the day with their first win of the season. Aravali Eagles and Singh Soorma also won their respective matches, while Shekhawati Kings and Jaipur Jaguar played an exhilarating tie.

In the 17th match, Aravali Eagles registered a comfortable 55-46 victory over Bikana Riders to extend their winning run to four matches.

At the end of the first half, Bikana Riders had a three-point lead with the scorecard reading 27-24. However, Aravali Eagles exploded in the second half to script a comeback to complete an easy win in the end. Sanju and Prashant scored 14 raid points each to help their side secure their fourth consecutive victory.

In the 18th match, Mewar Monks dominated the Chambal Pirates 74-51 for their first points on the board. The Monks finished the first half with a 19-point lead.

They held on to their lead in the second to finally open their account. Jatin Sharma produced a monstrous performance with 23 raid points to win the game for the Monks.

In the 19th match, Singh Soorma toppled Jodhana Warriors 55-41 to get back to winning ways. Singh Soorma asserted their dominance in the first half and finished it 31-15 with a 16-point lead.

During the second half, they slowed down the game to keep a hold of the lead to outclass Jodhana Warriors. Hemant Chauhan was the star of the show for Singh Soorma with 17 raid points.

The 20th match and also the final game of the day between Shekhawati Kings and Jaipur Jaguar was unarguably the best game of the day. After the end of two halves, there was nothing to separate the two sides as the match ended up in a 36-36 tie.

With the scoreline of 17-14, Jaipur Jaguar had a three-point lead at the end of the first half. However, after chasing until the 37th minute of the game, Shekhawati Kings managed to get back into the game dramatically during the final three minutes.

The scoreline read 36-36 at the full-time whistle as fans witnessed a remarkable game of kabaddi. Anil scored 15 raid points for Jaipur Jaguar, while Lakshya Malik scored 14 raid points for Shekhawati Kings.

Real Kabaddi League 2023: Day 7 Fixtures (28/09/2023)

Match 21: 6:00 pm - Mewar Monks vs Aravali Eagles

Match 22: 7:00 pm - Bikana Riders vs Singh Soorma

Match 23: 8:00 pm - Jaipur Jaguar vs Chambal Pirates

Match 24: 9:00 pm - Jodhana Warriors vs Shekhawati Kings

(All timings in IST)