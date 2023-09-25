Real Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Aravali Eagles vs Shekhawati Kings, Match 8

The Real Kabaddi League 2023 points table has started to take shape after two match days. The unbeaten Bikana Riders have proven their superiority by taking the top spot. They have earned a perfect four points by winning both games against the Shekhawati Kings and the Mewar Monks.

Following suit closely and also boasting an undefeated league record is Singh Soorma. The teams with one win and one loss in the middle of the table are the Jodhana Warriors, Chambal Pirates, Jaipur Jaguars, and Aravali Eagles. Shekhawati Kings and Mewar Monks are the two teams at the bottom, still looking for their first tournament victories.

Real Kabaddi League 2023: Day 3 Report

Singh Soorma kept their perfect record in a thrilling game on Day 3 of the Real Kabaddi League, narrowly defeating Chambal Pirates in a game that could have gone either way.

The final score was 37-35 in Singh Soorma's favour. The game was closely contested in the first half, with the Chambal Pirates holding a narrow 1-point advantage and a 19-18 final score.

Hemant Chauhan came out on top, winning the "Man of the Match" award for his outstanding performance, but Singh Soorma upped their game in the second half. Chauhan scored a remarkable 10 raid points, which significantly aided his team's victory.

Rahul Choudhary, the captain of Singh Soorma, also had a significant impact by accumulating 6 essential tackle points to support the defence.

On the other side, Chambal Pirates' Harmanjit Singh put in an outstanding individual performance, scoring 10 points, including 9 raid points and 1 tackle point.

Despite his outstanding performance, the Chambal Pirates fell short of victory. With two wins in a row, Singh Soorma maintained their unbeaten start to the league, while Chambal Pirates have a win and a loss in their first two games.

The Bikana Riders had a more straightforward outing in the second match of the day, defeating the Mewar Monks with a commanding score of 48-32 to secure their second league victory.

The Bikana Riders asserted their dominance from the start and continued to do so throughout the match. Anirudh Pawar emerged as the game's star, earning the title of "Man of the Match" for his outstanding performance.

Anirudh executed a spectacular raid in the second half, scoring 5 points in a single raid, effectively ending any hope of a Mewar Monks comeback. Unfortunately for the Mewar Monks, they have yet to secure their first league victory, having suffered two consecutive defeats to begin the season. They will need to regroup and strategize in order to turn their fortunes around in the competition.