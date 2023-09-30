Real Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Jaipur Jaguar vs Bikana Riders, Match 28

Once again, four matches were played on the seventh day of the Real Kabaddi League 2023. Jaipur Jaguar finished at the top of the league standings with another win and four semifinalists were decided on Friday, September 29.

Jaipur Jaguar finished at the top of the points table with a 74-42 win over Bikana Riders. Singh Soorma finished second with a vital 41-40 win over Mewar Monks. Shekhawati Kings moved one place up to third place by defeating Chambal Pirates 60-36.

Meanwhile, Aravali Eagles just managed to hang on to the fourth position with a 41-41 tie against Jodhana Warriors. The league stage is concluded now and the bottom four sides have been eliminated from the competition.

Real Kabaddi League 2023: Day 7 Results

In the first game of the day, Mewar Monks lost 40-41 to Singh Soorma in a closely-fought battle. Singh Soorma’s Hemant Chauhan scored 16 raid points in the game, outshining Jatin Sharma’s efforts of 20 raid points for Mewar Monks.

In the second game of the day, Shekhawati Kings were up against Chambal Pirates, and the former completely dismantled the latter, winning 60-36. Lakshya Malik scored 19 raid points and Deepak Pandit was the best defender on the mat with 10 tackle points.

Jodhana Warriors and Aravali Eagles played a thrilling 41-41 tie in the 27th match to produce the best match on the day. Vishal scored 13 raid points for the Jodhana Warriors, while Sanju scored 10 raid points for the Aravali Eagles.

Jaipur Jaguar exploded in the final league game of the Real Kabaddi League 2023 as they knocked down Bikana Riders 72-42. Jaipur Jaguar’s raider Anil simply outshone everyone on the mat with 30 raid points and took his side to the semifinals.

In the first semifinal clash of the Real Kabaddi League, the Jaipur Jaguars will take on the Aravali Eagles. Meanwhile, the second semifinal is scheduled to take place between Singh Soorma and Shekhawati Kings. The matches will commence at 7 pm and 8 pm respectively, on Saturday, September 30.